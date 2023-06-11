Conor McGregor made major news at game four of the NBA finals when he knocked out the Miami Heat’s mascot. However, things have taken a bit more serious of a turn now that it’s been revealed that the man had to be taken to the emergency room after.

It was a Friday night in Miami, and things were already quite intense as another game of the NBA finals was going down. The Denver Nuggets were leading the series 2-1, and Miami was tense with anticipation as they were set to try and prevent the Nuggets from going up 3-1 on them. McGregor was in attendance to help shine a light on his new pain-relief spray, and somebody cooked up this ludicrous scripted sequence of events where ‘The Notorious’ was supposed to land his famous left hand and follow it up with a nasty hammer fist.

Well, no surprise, but things didn’t end very well. McGregor seemed to hold back none of his power and landed a clean left hook that sent the mascot into the air and onto the ground where the mascot named Bernie then hit his head very hard off the ground. To make things worse, McGregor landed another full-power blow in the form of a hammer fist and bounced the poor mascot’s head off of the ground once more. Next, people appeared to drag away the unconscious body of the mascot and McGregor would swagger off back to his seat.

Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot pic.twitter.com/X2t4P7LCS2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 10, 2023

Twitter crucifies Conor McGregor over knocking out the Miami Heat mascot Bernie

As to be expected, Twitter was on fire. Fellow UFC fighters and fans alike seized the moment to make their true feelings on Conor McGregor known. “Drugs made him think he was in a real fight,” Belal Muhammad the UFC welterweight joked.

Drugs made him think he was in.a real fight https://t.co/sNSklvtffR — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 10, 2023

What Conor imagined was happening yesterday pic.twitter.com/Zpf3H6VY4t — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 10, 2023

Up-and-coming bantamweight phenom Adrian Yanez also expressed his distaste. He used three of the cringing emojis in his tweet before saying simply, “Damn, that’s actually wild.”

The famed character known as ‘Funky’ Ben Askren also chimed in on the trending knockout. “This is the most training footage I’ve seen from Conor in a long time. Not sure if he will be ready for Michael,” Askren joked.

This is the most training footage I’ve seen from Conor in a long time. Not sure if he will be ready for Michael https://t.co/ZIMUxYQD1o — Funky (@Benaskren) June 10, 2023

A big satirical MMA fan account known as “MMA Roasted” on Twitter also chimed in with some hilarious feedback on the Conor McGregor situation, saying: “This is Conor’s 1st win in 5 years,” and, “Jake Paul just called out the Mascot.”

This is Conor’s 1st win in 5 years. https://t.co/e3E0ZjkbvH — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) June 10, 2023

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s latest antics? Accident, or, was all this just part of the plan?