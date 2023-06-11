A staged altercation between former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, and Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, reportedly resulted in an emergency room visit for the latter, who appears to have been punched in the head during the mid-court promotional shoot.

McGregor, a former two-division champion at both the featherweight and lightweight limit during his gold laden tenure under the banner of the UFC, appeared courtside during the NBA Finals last night at the Keseya Arena in Miami, Florida.

Making his way onto the court for a staged altercation with the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, McGregor, who was promoting TIDL Plant Powered Cryotherapy, punched the mascot off his feet, before then firing a ground strike which appeared to land on the latter’s face. And to add insult to injury, Conor McGregor, who turns 35-years-old next month, sprayed the recovery spray into the mascot’s face.

Conor McGregor has yet to publicly comment on the situation

And according to a report tonight from Sam Amick from The Athletic according to a source, Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot was transported to the emergency room following his staged altercation with McGregor.

“Source: The Heat’s mascot, Burnie, had to go to the ER last night after a mid-game bit with former UFC champ Conor McGregor appears to have gone too far.”

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, McGregor is expected to make his return to the Octagon later this annum – potentially in December, in the form of a welterweight matchup with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler.

The duo have served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, with initial viewing numbers appearing to show a definite drop-off in viewing rate when compared to the Dubliner’s initial appearance on the reality television show back in 2015.