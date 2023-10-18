Charles Oliveira accused of avoiding UFC 294 fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘He never wanted to go to Abu Dhabi’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has been accused of never actually wanting to fight rival, Islam Makhachev for a second time this weekend at UFC 294 – due to the bout taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender under the banner of the promotion, was slated to headline UFC 294 this weekend in the MIddle East in a championship rematch with Makhachev, however, was forced from the bout on just 10 days’ notice after he suffered a laceration over his right eyebrow.

In his place comes undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski – who replaces Oliveira and himself lands a title fight rematch with Makhachev at the Etihad Arena.

Belal Muhammad speculates Charles Oliveira got injured on purpose

Sharing his thoughts on Oliveira’s withdrawal, despite claims from the Brazilian himself that he didn’t want to go to Abu Dhabi and fight “unprepared” due to his grisly injury, surging welterweight challenger, Belal Muhammad has claimed Oliveira never wanted to compete in the region in the first place.

“To me, Charles (Oliveira) never wanted to go to Abu Dhabi,” Belal Muhammad said on his Instagram account. “He never wanted to fight in enemy territory, as he said. He wanted it where he wanted it. Do I say he did it purposely? Who knows? But he chose not to fight.”

Belal Muhammad claimed Charles Oliveira never wanted to fight at UFC 294 pic.twitter.com/5hRBisl76M — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 18, 2023



“Charles got what he wanted,” Muhammad explained. “He’s not fighting Abu Dhabi. As a fighter, you understand the game, right? The training is the hardest part. But the biggest fight of your life, the biggest rematch of your life. You get a cut 10 days before the fight in your eyebrow? Who are you training with, bro?”

