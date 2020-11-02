Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has opened the door to a possible rematch with fan favourite Max Holloway.

McGregor took on Holloway in what was his second fight inside the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 26 in August 2013. The Irishman started the bout well and was putting a beating on the always tough ‘Blessed’. However, in round two McGregor tore his ACL and the game plan changed. ‘Notorious’ then utilized his wrestling to control Holloway on the mat and secure a unanimous decision win.

Since that fight, both men have gone on to achieve great things. McGregor secured UFC gold first when he knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 in December 2015. He later stepped up to lightweight and won a second title by stopping Eddie Alvarez inside two rounds at UFC 205 in 2016. McGregor was ultimately forced to relinquish his 145lb strap which Holloway won by beating Jose Aldo. ‘Blessed’ made three successful defences of the belt before being outpointed by Alexander Volkanovski who currently holds the title of featherweight champion

On Sunday McGregor answered several questions on social media. One fan asked the 33-year-old if he’s open to facing off against Holloway again.

“For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max,” McGregor replied.

‘Notorious’ is due to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. Holloway is currently coming off back-to-back losses against Volkanovski and his future at 145lbs seems uncertain. ‘Blessed’ has once stepped up to lightweight to unsuccessfully challenge for the interim title against Poirier. Despite losing Holloway looked good in that fight and now could be the time to step up again, especially if he is able to secure the ‘Red Panty’ fight against McGregor.

