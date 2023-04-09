Taking in last night’s UFC 287 action, top-5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler claims he will beat former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor “within an inch of his career” ahead of their expected Octagon showdown later this annum.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since December of last year, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder has hismelf been out of action since July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Poirier.

Earlier this year, both Chandler and McGregor wrapped up filming on reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31, with the duo expected to fight at the welterweight limit before the close of this year.

Michael Chandler envisions dominant win over Conor McGregor

Both have predicted respective victories over each other since filming commenced, however, taking in festivities at UFC 287 last night, Chandler predicted a dominant win over McGregor when they finally face each other.

“These big fight nights always make me want to fight so bad,” Michael Chandler tweeted. “Can’t wait to go out there and beat @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) within and inch of his career. #UFC287”

Responding to Chandler’s prediction and claims, McGregor predicted his own one-sided win over the Missouri native, having previously claimed he would “slice through” the former Bellator lightweight titleholder.

“I sweat you, and all of you, not one iota,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Initially linked with a September matchup with the Crumlin native, McGregor has yet to return to the USADA testing pool or summit a drug test sample since the third quarter of 2021 – insisting he would only need to summit two negative test samples in order to make his Octagon return, rather than also spend a period of up to six months in the anti-doping agencies testing pool.