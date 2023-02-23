Conor McGregor predicts dominant win over Michael Chandler: ‘I’ll slice through him — I’m a little too slicy’

Ahead of his upcoming UFC return later this year, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has predicted a rather dominant victory over lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – claiming he’s a “little too slicy” for the Missouri native to deal with.

Touching down in Las Vegas, Nevada last week – McGregor has begun filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 this week, where he will serve as an opposing coach on the reality television show against Chandler, ahead of a fight between the duo later this year.

While an official event, location, venue, or date for the expected welterweight fight between McGregor and Chandler has yet to be determined at the time of publication by the organization, a potential September fight between the two has been floated by the UFC.

Attempting to snap a two-fight losing skid in his first Octagon walk in over two years, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against common-opposition, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening frame.

Conor McGregor expects to slice through Michael Chandler in UFC return

Sharing his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Chandler, McGregor complimented the former Bellator lightweight champion’s ability, and insisted he has “no issues” with the former.

“I like Michael (Chandler),” Conor McGregor told The Mac Life. “I have no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter. Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall. But as far as the small, finer details. I’m not sure. I’m interested to see. It’ll be an interesting one to go against him (on the show) before I go against him (in a fight).”





As far as predictions go for his return against Chandler, McGregor touted himself as “too slicy” for the former – claiming he will slice through him en route to triumph.

“I think – I’m just going to slice through him,” Conor McGregor explained. “I think i’m a little too slicy – (more) than anybone he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)