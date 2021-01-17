Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor believes his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid to fight him and is using retirement as a way to avoid their highly anticipated rematch.

Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with a perfect 29-0 record after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor noted that Nurmagomedov is experiencing some family issues after the death of his father in 2020 but ultimately ‘Notorious’ thinks his Russian rival is avoiding the rematch.

“I think he’s afraid to fight me,” McGregor said. “That’s for damn sure. You know, and I don’t blame him. I know everything, I fought the best of him on that night (UFC 229), he fought the worst of me on that night; he knows it, I know it, his team knows it. I have the answer to destroy that man.

“So, you know, he can pull the wool over people’s eyes for only so long. So, you know, it is what it is. I know there’s surrounding things regarding the family and that,” McGregor added. “You know, if he’s retired, that’s it. I wish him well. It is what it is. But I am who I am, and I am at the top, you know. So, time will show.”

McGregor went on to claim Nurmagomedov is not a real fighter as he is prepared to walk away from the sport with so many questions left unanswered.

“He’s not a true fighter, in my opinion, you know,” McGregor said. “How could you walk away? There’s so many great fights to be had, you know what I mean? Like think of the Diazs, the Fergusons, you know. There’s so many wild fights; the Oliveiras, the rematch against me.

“I think it’s just preposterous to walk away. I think he just… Not only did he sh** on the bus, I think he pi**ed on the chips also. I think he showed his hand. But then at the same time, you know, there is family issues. And, you know, it is what it is. So, all the best.” (Transcribed by The Sports Rush)

