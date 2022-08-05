Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has hinted that his MMA career may be coming to an end.

It was recently announced that McGregor would feature alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming remake of the classic movie, Road House. This may well indicate a change of profession for the man who played such an internal role in opening MMA up to the masses.

Shortly after it was announced that he would star in the remake, Conor McGregor would take to Twitter to post a seven word message: “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”

Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

This post is very much vintage McGregor in all its cryptic glory, as it doesn’t entirely close the door on a return to the sport, perhaps indicating that he will simply dedicate the coming months to the film, and will then return to the sport after.

Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud 🎥 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLouRZpD81 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

Ali Abdelaziz Pokes Fun at Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz, the president of Dominance MMA and Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s manager, was quick to react to Conor McGregor’s tweet. Abdelaziz quote tweeted a reply to McGregor which showed highlights of the Irishman’s unsuccessful title fight with Nurmagomedov, paired with the following caption: “Do you miss this man breathing all over you and take your manhood away from you.”

Do you miss this man breathing all over you and take your manhood away from you 🤑 https://t.co/43nqvEaJ0d — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 5, 2022

Abdelaziz would also later retweet McGregor’s post with the following GIF:

Whether Conor McGregor is truly done with MMA for good or not is still somewhat up in the air, but it does seem apparent that fighting is not his current primary focus. The ‘Notorious’ one is still recovering from the leg injury sustained in the trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, and will likely not be fully fit till 2023.

