Conor McGregor promises the ‘greatest’ comeback in sports history ahead of eventual UFC return

Expected to make his Octagon return in 2023 following a lengthy period sidelined through a brutal leg injury, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has promised that his comeback to active competition will come as the “greatest” and “biggest” in the history of modern-day sports.

McGregor, who recently turned 34 years old, headlined UFC 264 last time out in July of 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match – fracturing his left tibia at the end of the opening frame.

The Crumlin native has been lined up with a slew of potential opponents in the time since suffering his leg injury against Poirier – from the likes of an undisputed lightweight title against Charles Oliveira, a welterweight excursion against Jorge Masvidal, or an overdue outing with Tony Ferguson at 155lbs.

Briefly expected to compete before the close of this year, multiple reports have since detailed how the Straight Blast Gym staple is more likely to return to active competition and the Octagon by the time 2023 roles into town. And according to the Dubliner, his eventual UFC return will go down as the “greatest” comeback in sports history.

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history,” Conor McGregor tweeted, accompanied by footage of him defeating the quartet of Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and the aforenoted, Poirier. “Will you be a witness? (ninja emoji)”

The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history.

Will you be a witness? 🥷 pic.twitter.com/uej8Hp6VzF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 9, 2022

Tasked with snapping a two-fight losing run for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Conor McGregor’s most recent professional victory came in the form of a 40-second high kick and follow-up strikes knockout win over the now-retired, Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020, at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor also recently landed a lead role in the upcoming ‘Road House’ remake

McGregor, who has been linked with both lightweight and welterweight affairs in his return, is without a victory at the former weight class since defeating the aforenoted, Alvarez with a second round knockout at UFC 205 in November 2016 to become the first two-weight champion held simultaneously in Octagon history.