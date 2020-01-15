Conor McGregor Grapples With Dillon Danis Ahead Of UFC 246 (Video)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) to challenge Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight.

The pair headline the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor and Cerrone have established themselves over the years as two fighters who love to stand in the middle of the Octagon and bang. However, many believe that Cerrone could have an easy path to victory by taking the fight to the ground and utilizing his jiu-jitsu, an area in which McGregor has received harsh criticism over the years.

With that being said, McGregor’s training partner and jiu-jitsu ace, Dillon Danis, recently released some footage of he and the Irishman getting some grappling work in. Check out their exchanges below.

Danis is preparing to return to fighting action himself, as he returns to the Bellator cage at Bellator 238 against Kegan Gennrich at a 175-pound catchweight. As for whether or not he’ll be in McGregor’s corner this weekend, that’s looking unlikely given his recent ban.

Do you think McGregor and Cerrone will grapple at UFC 246 this weekend?