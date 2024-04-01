Conor McGregor picks a fight with UFC newcomer who shares his name: ‘I am the only Conor in the UFC’

Irish megastar Conor McGregor doesn’t like the idea of sharing his namesake with another fighter.

On Saturday night, McGregor went on another eyebrow-raising rant on X regarding UFC debutant Connor Matthews, who made his promotional debut inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Fans got their first glimpse of Matthews on an August 2022 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series where he had come up short against Francis Marshall. A year later, he returned to DWCS and earned his way into the UFC with a unanimous decision win over Jair Farias.

Stepping inside the Octagon against Dennis Buzukja, Matthews failed to make it back-to-back wins, suffering a brutal third-round knockout just 33 seconds into the round.

Dennis Buzukja knocks out Connor Matthews!! pic.twitter.com/AbXl5KUYvm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 31, 2024

McGregor, who was watching and posting, was unusually enamored with Connor Matthews.

“Who the f*ck is this “Conor Matthews” guy? McGregor wrote in the first of multipe since-deleted tweets. “I am the only Conor in the @UFC” The Irishman didn’t stop there. He followed up his initial post with a few more, saying: “Conor Matthews you taking everything I worked for motherf*cker.” “Connor Matthews is with the cartel? wft here we go again hahahaha southpaw as well he is. “I have decided to change Connor Matthews name to Matthew Connors. To save confusion.”

UFC Fans React to Conor McGregor’s latest rant

As expected, fans were quick to comment on McGregor’s confusing commentary toward the UFC newcomer, with one suggesting that the Irishman “lay down the coke.” Another asked, “Is this guy bothering you, Conor?” while a third user took a dig at the former two-division champion, writing: “You’re in the UFC still? I Haven’t seen you fight in like half a decade.”