Footage has emerged of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor gesturing gun signs to his head following his first round doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 264 — as well as allegedly telling both Dustin and his wife, Jolie Poirier that they’re dead “in their sleep“”.

McGregor, who headlined the promotion’s return to the T-Mobile Arena for the first time since March of last year, suffered fractures to both his left tibia and fibula in the final 10-seconds of the opening round against arch-rival, Poirier — after he appears to have connected with a left teep to the body of Poirier, on the Lafayette native’s right elbow as he shelled to defend the strike.

After both men missed with their respective straight shots, McGregor shifted weight back onto his left foot, which then subsequently collapsed underneath him, resulting in the gruesome fracture. With Poirier attempting to follow in as McGregor fell back to the canvas at the Octagon fence, it didn’t become apparent that the Dubliner had suffered a fight-ending injury until the end of the opening round when Herb Dean called for the Octagon-side doctor to assess McGregor’s left leg.

Immediately following Poirier’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor was interviewed by the colour-commentator, despite the fact he was still receiving treatment for his leg injury, as the medical team attempted to splint the leg.

A very animated and angry McGregor maintained that his rivalry with Poirier wasn’t over despite the trilogy bout loss, as well as continually firing barbs and insults toward Jolie Poirier.

“”I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him (Dustin Poirier), kicking the bleedin’ leg off him — usual sh*te, dive to close the distance,” McGregor replied post-fight when asked by Rogan how he thought the fight was going up until his injury. “This is not over — if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside, I don’t give a bollocks. There was no check, not one of them (leg kicks) were checked.“

“Your wife is in me DM’s, hey, baby, hit me back up I’ll chat to you little on, I’ll be at your after-party, the Wynn nightclub, baby,” McGregor shouted toward both Dustin and Jolie Poirier. “You (Jolie) look in bits, you little hoe. F*ck him. Just the thing had separated and I landed on the bleedin’ wonky leg like Anderson Silva that time, something similar to that — it’s a f*ckin’ mad auld business. F*ck sake.“

Recently, footage emerged during Poirier’s interview with Rogan, which appears to show McGregor gesturing gun signs to his own head as he looks on at the Lafayette native from the Octagon canvas.

“In your sleep, you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re getting it,” McGregor says while motioning a gun sign toward his own head. “In your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs. you’re getting it. It ain’t over, trust me. Be careful what you say, mate.“

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head:



“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021