Conor McGregor Sends Frankie Edgar A Message After UFC Busan Loss

Frankie Edgar is coming off a rough loss. In the main event of UFC Busan, Edgar was dominated by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at 145 pounds.

Jung finished Edgar with a brutal TKO after just a few minutes. Shortly after the defeat, Edgar took to Twitter to release the following statement.

“Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support.”

Now, UFC star Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to offer Edgar some encouraging words after the loss.

“Remember what was told in shootouts Frankie! Stay low and keep firin!!! Forever an icon in this game! #FrankieBaby“

Edgar seemed to appreciate McGregor’s message, responding with the following.

🙏🏼 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 23, 2019

McGregor is set to make his own return to Octagon action next month. He’ll take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

