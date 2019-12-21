Frankie Edgar Releases Statement After Brutal TKO Loss To Korean Zombie

Spread the word!













Things didn’t go Frankie Edgar’s way earlier this morning (Sat. December 21, 2019) at UFC Busan.

Edgar stepped in on short-notice to main event opposite “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. However, right off the bat, Jung dominated, stunning Edgar with his power, pouncing on him on the ground, flattening him out, and getting in some good ground-and-pound.

After Edgar got to his feet, he was once again planted by Jung’s big power, forcing the referee to step in and call off the bout. Now, hours later, Edgar has taken to Twitter to release a statement on his loss. Here’s what he had to say:

“Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support.”

Edgar planned to cut down to 135 pounds before taking his fight with Jung at featherweight. It will be interesting to see if he follows through with those plans. As for Jung, after his big win over Edgar, he now has his eyes set on a title fight with newly-crowned champion Alexander Volkanovski.

What did you make of Edgar’s performance against Jung in Busan?