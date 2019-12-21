Korean Zombie Dominates Frankie Edgar – UFC Busan Highlights

Spread the word!













The Korean Zombie made quick work of Frankie Edgar in their UFC Busan headliner on Saturday.

Zombie hurt Edgar early on and dropped him. He landed plenty of ground and pound that bloodied the former lightweight champion up. However, Edgar showed heart as always and got back to his feet.

But in the end, Zombie prevailed as he quickly dropped “The Answer” soon after to get the first-round TKO victory.

You can watch the highlights below:

OMG 😱😱😱



Korean Zombie brutally knocks out Frankie Edgar🔥🔥🔥#UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/qyD0W42q8m — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) December 21, 2019

What did you think of the fight?