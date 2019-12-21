Korean Zombie Dominates Frankie Edgar – UFC Busan Highlights

The Korean Zombie made quick work of Frankie Edgar in their UFC Busan headliner on Saturday.
Zombie hurt Edgar early on and dropped him. He landed plenty of ground and pound that bloodied the former lightweight champion up. However, Edgar showed heart as always and got back to his feet.
But in the end, Zombie prevailed as he quickly dropped “The Answer” soon after to get the first-round TKO victory.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of the fight?
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! OKIf you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Santiago Ponzinibbio Out Of UFC 245 Fight With Robbie Lawler
- Charles Oliveira Wants Fights With Conor McGregor, Khabib, Paul Felder
- UFC 244: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Odds and Matchup