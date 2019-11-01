Conor McGregor Receives Fine For April Bar Incident, Avoids Jail Time

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from his April incident in which he punched a 50-year-old man inside an Irish pub. The report comes from The Journal this morning (Fri. November 1, 2019).

McGregor received the assault charge in October and was present in the Criminal Courts Of Justice building on Friday, along with his solicitor, Michael Staines. Staines informed the court of McGregor’s guilty plea. With the charge, McGregor looked at a maximum potential prison term of six months, along with a possible fine of $2,202.

McGregor received his official sentence later on Friday afternoon. He was fined just 1,000 euros ($1,120) for the assault, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Footage of McGregor’s assault was played during the hearing. McGregor promised to the court, “I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again.” The Irish star also conceded his actions were “very wrong.”

The middle-aged victim, Desmond Keogh, was not present in court, but did inform the judge that he has accepted an apology and did not wish to make a victim impact statement. McGregor’s April incident is just one of several legal matters the UFC star has been involved in over the past several months.

McGregor found himself in legal trouble for his UFC 223 bus incident, smashing a heckler’s phone in Miami, and also has a pair of sexual assault allegations being thrown at him. In the midst of all this, McGregor is expected to make his Octagon return in January against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

What do you make of McGregor’s guilty plea for the April incident?