Could Conor McGregor’s Finances Force a UFC Return? Millions in Losses Monthly Claims Insider

Conor McGregor may have to limit his jet-setting around the world and month-long vacations on his superyacht.

After being found liable for the 2018 rape of Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel, McGregor was ordered to pay the victim over $250,000 in damages and another million dollars to cover her court fees — a rather paltry amount for someone reportedly worth more than $100 million.

Unfortunately for McGregor, the damage appears to be far from done.

In the wake of the ruling, multiple companies have cut ties with the UFC megastar, including Proper No. 12, the popular brand of Irish whiskey he helped develop before selling to Proximo Spirits for $150 million in 2021. McGregor was no longer a part owner at that point, but the company kept him on as a spokesman following the buyout—a role he no longer carries as of last month’s verdict.

According to ex-fighter Brendan Schaub, Proper No. 12 was Conor McGregor’s biggest source of income, accounting for $5-10 million of his income per month.

“For him to lose [Proper 12], you’re talking about millions of dollars per month, gone. There’s no payout,” Schaub said on his official podcast. “Because when you’re accused of what [McGregor] has been accused of, that goes completely against the contract and you get no backup money, they don’t pay you a severance fee. There’s none of that. So you’re talking possibly, I don’t know how much they pay him, maybe $5-10 million dollars a month” (h/t MMA Mania).

Conor mcGregor’s lavish lifestyle could become a financial burden in the coming months

Of course, Proper No. 12 wasn’t the only company to cut ties with Conor McGregor. Multiple retail chains throughout the UK and Ireland began pulling any products associated with him off their shelves, including his Forged Irish Stout which has sponsorship deals with Matchroom Boxing and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship—another company McGregor still retains a part ownership in.

Earlier this year, McGregor was added to the popular ‘Hitman’ video game franchise as ‘The Disruptor,’ a multi-billionaire MMA fighter that players can hunt down and eliminate. That collaboration has since been extinguished by developer IO Interactive who confirmed in a statement that they would be removing all content associated with McGregor immediately.

“When you’re banking on that [money] as Conor and you’re spending the money like he’s spending … when he was coming up, $10 million changes his life,” Schaub continued. “Let’s say he buys mansions, I bet he bought a few of them. He buys these cars. Now unless he paid all cash for those, those still have a payment every month. Chances are he didn’t pay all cash. So his monthly nut, just based off what we see online, is a few million dollars a month. Most of that was taken care of from the money he was getting from Proper 12.” “All those companies jump off, so you go from $10 million a month to zero. But the government, with your taxes, and your mortgage payments on multiple houses, and those yachts that you leased or bought, those cars that you leased or have car payments on, or your kids’ private school, or Dee’s monthly payment, whatever you pay her for shopping and whatever, or the housekeeper, and then your parents’ house, you start adding that all up … you don’t have an answer for that. And it’s a real problem.”

McGregor has been absent from the Octagon for more than three years, leading some to speculate that his current financial woes could push him into making a return, assuming the UFC is comfortable absorbing all the negative press that comes with booking someone who was recently found liable for sexual assault.