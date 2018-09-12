Conor McGregor Finally Appears In UFC 229 Training Video

It’s high time Conor McGregor finally appears before his anticipated showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irish megastar will meet the undefeated champion in the main event of October 6’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada, in his first MMA fight in almost two years. Contrary to his previous UFC bouts, however, he’s done precious little promotion for a fight many are calling the biggest UFC contest of all-time.

McGregor has reportedly chosen to focus on his training for the fight rather than media, something he did in the lead-up to his awaited rematch with Nate Diaz at August 2016’s UFC 202. The UFC is supposedly none too happy with their biggest star, but they’re going to have to put up with his schedule to get him back in the octagon.

So McGregor hasn’t been talking all too much trash, instead choosing to focus on his preparation for the monumental task before him. He finally did make some semblance on an appearance on Instagram tonight, posting a video of his training routine at SBG Ireland. Check it out here:

McGregor has been out of action since he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at November 2016’s UFC 205. He was eventually stripped of the title when Nurmagomedov won it by defeating Al Iaquinta at April’s UFC 223, but McGregor made his mark there too.

Storming the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a host of goons, McGregor infamously threw a metal handcart through a bus containing Nurmagomedov, injuring several fighters and forcing three fights off of UFC 223. He was arrested for assault and reached a plea deal in a Brooklyn court this July.

Some say he got off easy, but in any case, he’s coming back for the biggest MMA fight of his career. From the look of things, he’s focused solely on his opponent.

There has not yet been a press conference for UFC 229 as of this writing.