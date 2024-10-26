Conor McGregor offers to fight Ilia Topuria after stunning UFC 308 knockout: ‘Call me’

Off the back of Ilia Topuria’s stunning knockout stoppage over former champion, Max Holloway at UFC 308 tonight in their undisputed featherweight title fight, former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor has issued a plea to the promotion to call him and offer him a clash.

Topuria, who improved to 16-0 as a professional tonight in his UFC 308 headliner with former champion and current symbolic BMF gold holder, Holloway, also successfully defended his title for the first time in tonight’s main event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Finding his range following a pair of close opening rounds against the Hawaiian, Topuria would wobble Holloway with a massive overhand right midway through the third round during an exchange.

And following up at the Octagon fence, Georgian-Spaniard Topuria felled Holloway with a massive left hook, sending him to the canvas for the first time in his promotional tenure, before handing the former champion his first knockout loss in his career with a series of ground strikes.

Welcoming the chance to take on former champion, Alexander Volkanovski in his next outing inside the Octagon following their February title grudge fight earlier this year, Topuria may have just landed himself a mooted title defense against ex-gold holder, McGregor — who suggested a battle next.

Conor McGregor calls for title fight with Ilia Topuria after UFC 308 title fight win

“Call me,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account, in the aftermath of Ilia Topuria’s victory at UFC 308.

“Few fws (featherweights) now in the mix, and I beat every single one of them,” Conor McGregor posted. “I am that division’s menace. Point blank. Everyone on the list I hurt badly and finish. not one of them lay a glove on King Mac. #FWGoat”