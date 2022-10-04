Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has revealed he will make his mixed martial arts return at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, having spent his most recent two fights competing at his former lightweight stomping grounds.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, most recently headlined UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in July of last year, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after he fractured his left tibia and fibula in the first frame.

In the time since, McGregor, 34, has displayed a vast mass gain as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgical procedure to address his leg injury.

Conor McGregor announces plans to make a welterweight move in his UFC return

The Crumlin native is expected to make his awaited Octagon return in the opening months of 2023 following over a year of inactivity. And revealed on his official Twitter account this Wednesday night of his intentions to make that return at the welterweight limit.

“Definitely,” Conor McGregor tweeted in response to a Twitter user who questioned if he would be competing at welterweight next.

Most recently competing at the welterweight limit back in January 2020, McGregor scored his second win at the weight class with a dominant 40-second knockout win over the now-retired future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, finishing the Denver native with a first round high kick and strikes.

2-1 at the welterweight limit over the course of his professional career, McGregor’s first Octagon loss came against promotional veteran, Nate Diaz at 170lbs on short-notice in 2016, before he avenged that defeat with a majority decision success in August of that year.

When questioned about specific matchups for a welterweight outing, McGregor remained coy, and noted his aim to put on “clinics” at 170lbs.

“I’m excited to put on clinics,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “They’ve seen half a page of my dossier.”