Conor McGregor was having the time of his life while attending Saturday’s high-profile boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius.

Returning to the legendary O2 Arena in London, Joshua earned his 26th career win with a vicious seventh-round knockout against short-notice replacement Robert Helenius. Following the bout, Joshua was spotted taking in a celebratory pint or two alongside Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

McGregor was seen throughout the evening cozying up to IBF bantamweight women’s champion Ebanie ‘Blonde Bomber’ Bridges and pouring a pint of his Forged Irish Stout down any throat he could find.

Perhaps the biggest news of the night from McGregor came when he shared a word with Gareth A. Davies before the main event festivities began. McGregor addressed his long-rumored return to the Octagon, revealing that he will be back this December for a scrap against his opposing TUF coach, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Of course, with the Irishman still not re-enrolled in the USADA testing pool, it remains to be seen how the former two-division titleholder plans to pull that off.

Conor McGregor Calls Out KSI, Discusses Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Of course, Conor McGregor was far from done, jumping into the ring and taking a shot at another combat sports star in attendance, KSI.

KSI is currently gearing up for a return to the ring in October where he will headline a Misfits boxing event alongside undefeated British standout Tommy Fury. The event will be co-headlined by a grudge match between social media star and PRIME Energy Drink hawker Logan Paul who will meet Conor McGregor’s long-time BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, in a boxing bout.

Speaking backstage at Joshua vs. Helenius, McGregor revealed that he will help train Danis for the fight. Considering his record on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, we’re not sure if that’s something to brag about.