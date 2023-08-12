Turning in his second consecutive victory since 2020, former world champion, Anthony Joshua has his first victory by stoppage since that year to boot, finishing Finnish opponent, Robert Helenius with a thunderous one-punch knockout in the seventh round of their headliner in London, England.

Joshua, a former world heavyweight championship holder, had been slated to feature in a headlining clash against former-foe, Dillian Whyte in a rematch tonight in the capital, saw a bout with Helenius come to frution after an “adverse” finding in a drug test sample submitted by Whyte saw the clash cancelled.

Joshua, who managed to return to the winner’s enclosure back in April with a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin, had landed a decision win, having suffered a pair of judging losses of his own in a pair of title fights against Ukrainian favorite, Oleksandr Usyk.

And now pitted to fight former WBC heavyweight kingpin, Deontay Wilder off the back of tonight’s win, Watford native, Anthony Joshua turned in his twenty third career knockout win, defeating Helenius with a spectacular seventh round KO at the ring ropes, landing a thunderous overhand right shot for a stoppage success.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Joshua’s knockout win over Robert Helenius