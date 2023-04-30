Featuring under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner last night in Colorado, former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold dropped an eventual second round TKO loss to fellow UFC veteran, Mike Perry, suffered multiple cracked teeth en route to the stoppage loss.

Making his promotiaonl debut under the David Feldman-led banner, Californian veteran, Luke Rockhold made his first combat sports outing sicne feature at UFC 278 back in August of last year against Pailo Costa, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

As for former welterweight contender, Perry, the Michigan striker had landed two prior decision victories over Julian Lane, and former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page since his transition to BKFC.

Headlining in Broomfield, Colorado last night as part of a blockbuster BKFC 41 card for the growing organization, Perry recorded his first stoppage triumph since his transition to bare knuckle fighting, forcing a second round TKO win over Rockhold.

Luke Rockhold suffers multiple cracked teeth in BKFC 41 loss to Mike Perry

Appearing to be dealing with an issue with his jaw – which had fractured against former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, back in 2019, Rockhold then detailed a nasty laceration on his lower lip, as well as multiple cracked front teeth – leading to a stoppage.



“Luke Rockhold, some of his teeth got cracked,” David Feldman said following BKFC 41. “So, that’s why he wasn’t able to continue. His teeth definitely got messed up pretty good.”

Luke Rockhold's teeth were mangled at the hands of Mike Perry in the #BKFC41 main event. 😳



In the night’s co-headliner, former UFC featherweight champion, Chad Mendes – who had recently made his BKFC debut, suffered a split decision loss against former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez – before retiring from combat sports in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.



And furthermore, following his stoppage success against Rockhold, Perry was joined inside the ring by former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, who was seated ringside during the event.