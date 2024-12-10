Report – Conor McGregor eyes US relocation as commercial damage piles up

According to reports, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is weighing up a move to the United States on a permanent basis, amid the commercial damage to his business empire after the Dublin native was found civilly liable of assaulting Nikita Hand during proceedings at the High Court last month.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, was found civilly liable for assaulting Ms Hand during a civil case in the Irish High Court last month, with the plaintiff alleging McGregor raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018.

And following the verdict, in which McGregor was ordered to pay damages in the region of €250,000 to the plaintiff, McGregor may also face a legal bill reportedly close to €1,000,000 racked up by Ms Hand following the civil case taken against him.

Furthermore, in the aftermath of the case, in which Crumlin native, Conor McGregor claimed he was the subject of a “kangaroo court” — and a verdict in which he plans to appeal through his legal representatives, the 36-year-old was dropped as an associate by Proximo Spirits, who purchased his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

And in the days following, a number of Irish retailers and others in the United Kingdom confirmed they would no longer be stocking Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, as well as Forged Irish Stout.

Conor McGregor contemplating potential full-time move to the United States

And according to reports from the Irish Mirror, a source close to the mixed martial arts fighter revealed how Conor McGregor is now weighing up a permanent relocation to North America with his family as a result.

“Conor has been completely rattled by the devastating fallout as a result of losing the civil case,” a source close to McGregor told the mirror. “He is going to appeal the verdict to clear his name. He is genuinely very upset by it all and the manner in which he feels he has been betrayed.”

“The commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey. However, the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the United States where most of his fans are standing by him. He wants out of Ireland for the moment and to move back to the States.”