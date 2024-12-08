UFC boss Dana White refuses to comment on Conor McGregor civil rape case: ‘He hasn’t been fighting here’

UFC CEO, Dana White claimed overnight that if he had a comment to issue regarding the recent civil rape case involving former two-weight promotional champion, Conor McGregor, he would have already issued one — pointing to the Dubliner’s inactivity in the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion in the UFC, was found civilly liable of assault against Nikita Hand during a lawsuit in the High Court last month, with the plaintiff alleging the mixed martial arts fighter raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018.

Ordered to pay damages of almost €250,000 to the plaintiff by a jury of twelve in the Irish capital, earlier this week, McGregor was also ordered by sitting Judge Alexander Owens to pay the court fees and cost of Ms Hand — which could amount to reportedly €1,000,000 according to reports.

Dana White refuses to comment on verdict found against UFC star Conor McGregor

And following the conclusion of last night’s UFC 310 event — the organization’s final flagship card of the year, long-time UFC figurehead, White was asked it had a comment to make regarding the verdict found against Conor McGregor, before claiming if he had such a comment to make, it would have been issued already.

Image via: Getty

“What do you mean, what’s my reaction,” Dana White responded during his post-fight press conference with assembled media. “If I had a comment, I would have put it out already.” He (Conor McGregor) hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long. If he does fight, it will be sometime next year.”

Most recently featuring in the Octagon back in 2021, McGregor headlined a UFC 264 event against Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the former interim lightweight champion in their trilogy rubber match.

Earlier this year, McGregor was booked to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week, in a welterweight fight with Michael Chandler, until a fractured toe ruled the 36-year-old Crumlin fighter from his return to combat sports.