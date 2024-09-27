Heavily Intoxicated Conor McGregor Unloads on ‘Little Ding Dong’ Ilia Topuria: ‘I’ll Cave Ya Head In’

An inebriated Conor McGregor went off on Ilia Topuria during a Duelbits live stream.

On Friday, McGregor went live on Kick with the online gambling site and, as expected, the entire stream was a sight to behold. Completely drunk and high out of his mind while participating in the fan Q&A, McGregor discussed everything from his top five GOATS of mixed martial arts to his plans to challenge “woeful” welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. He even had some choice words for reigning featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.

Or as McGregor calls him, Ilia Abtura Toptura.

“How do you think you would beat Ilia Abtura, Toptura?” McGregor began. “I’d grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap the little nose off of him. Little ding dong of a thing he is. I’m in Marbella at the Bare Knuckle, we’ll see what’s what. You little fool, I’ll cave ya head in. Ya little short ass tick, I’ll box your jaw in on sight, I’m in Marbella, Spain, October 12 at the bare-knuckle. See what happens, see what happens when you come across me,”

Maybe Ben Askren was on to something with his recent comments about the Irish megastar.

Conor McGregor ‘Betrayed the values’ that made him a star

It’s certainly not the first time McGregor has made some disparaging remarks about Topuria, though his comments come on the heels of ‘El Matador’ claiming that he was no longer interested in a fight with him because McGregor has “betrayed the values” that made him one of the best.

“I have been inspired by Conor. I admired him when I was little. And, he lost it because he has betrayed the values that brought him to the top. We have lost an idol,” Topuria said in a recent interview.

With McGregor heading to Marbella Arena next month for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s DAZN debut in Spain, perhaps we’ll see Topuria cross paths with ‘The Notorious.’

Topuria is scheduled to defend his featherweight title for the first time on October 26 when the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi for a loaded fight card inside Etihad Arena. Topuria will face current BMF titleholder and former 145-pound champion Max Holloway.