Conor McGregor Calls For Immediate UFC Title Fight Against ‘Woeful’ Belal Muhammad

With Michael Chandler moving on, Conor McGregor thinks he should get an immediate title fight when he makes his UFC return.

Mystic Mac’ has been tied to a fight with the former Bellator champion for well over a year. Since the bout never came to fruition, Chandler will instead run back his May 2021 clash with Charles Oliveira on Saturday, November 16 when the promotion heads back to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309.

Despite losing out on the Chandler fight, McGregor has remained insistent that he’ll make his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” in 2025.

During a recent Kick live stream for online gambling site Duelbits, the former two-division champion declared that with Chandler moving on, his return fight should be against none other than the UFC’s new welterweight king, Belal Muhammad.

Conor McGregor calls out Belal Muhammad and says he wants to fight him next for the title:



"Okay Chandler's matched. Belal McGregor UFC Welterweight World Title Fight…



I do damage at 170, yea… this man [Belal] hasn't even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown,… pic.twitter.com/QbMmcHUya3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2024

“He’s woeful,” McGregor said during an intense rant. “I want to fight him. Okay, Chandler’s matched, let’s schedule Belal-McGregor UFC welterweight world title on the line. I’ve multiple knockouts at 170lb, I’m a force to be reckoned with at 170lb. “I do damage at welterweight, check the stats. I’ve done them at 100 percent accuracy, this man doesn’t even have a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown, it’s embarrassing, to be honest. I was kind of slow-rolling the person because I just don’t a b*****s. “They’re all bums in the thing. You don’t be interested, come to me, but for the strap? Yes, next, yes please. Stall it Dana and the lads.”

Belal Muhammad has plenty of contenders ahead of conor mcGregor

With the contenders already lining up for their crack at Muhammad, it’s highly unlikely that McGregor will get his wish. ‘Remember The Name’ has already declared unbeaten finisher Shavkat Rakhmonov as the next man up, but there’s always the possibility that former 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman could get the nod despite sitting on a three-fight losing skid.

Also on the cusp of a title opportunity is Aussie standout Jack Della Maddalena. Winner of 17-straight, the 28-year-old has climbed into the No. 4 slot in the welterweight rankings with wins over the likes of Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns. ‘JDM’ likely needs one more win to put him in pole position.

In short, there are a plethora of contenders who are much more deserving of a title fight than Conor McGregor. With that said, the UFC is in the business of making money and the Irish megastar has proven to be very good for business.