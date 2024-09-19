Ben Askren rips ‘Addict’ Conor McGregor amid UFC layoff: ‘This guy is clearly out partying’

Ben Askren is the latest in the long list of fighters and critics of speculating that former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor is dealing with an obvious substance abuse addiction, claiming it should be clear to see the Dubliner is too busy “partying” to return to the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and featherweight champion, has yet to make good since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier three years ago in the main event of UFC 264.

And ruled from a scheduled return back in June at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor fractured a toe on the same leg as his aforementioned injury setback, and withdrew from a welterweight clash with Michael Chandler.

With the Missouri native moving on from the failed pairing over the course of last weekend and booking his own return in a five round rematch with ex-champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, McGregor has been left opponent-less as he prepares for a return.

Ben Askren claims Conor McGregor is battling an addiction

However, according to one-time welterweight contender and former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA titleholder, Askren, veteran counter striker, Conor McGregor is dealing with addiction issues away from combat sports.

“It’s pretty obvious to me that Conor McGregor is an addict,” Ben Askren said on his podcast. “And he is rich enough that it doesn’t really have a negative impact on his life. Everyone kind of lets him do what he wants to do, but this guy clearly is out partying, can’t show up for training camp. And then because he can’t show up for training camp, he can’t get ready to fight.”

“There’s videos of him partying constantly,” Askren explained. “And listen, if you’re rich and famous and you’re not murdering anyone or anything worse where you’re going to go to jail, I guess, fine, whatever. Go live your life.”