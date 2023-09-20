Reminiscing on his 2016 rematch with former welterweight contender, Nate Diaz, former two-time UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed his re-run with the Stockton native was a “cake walk” – further claiming he should have been afforded two 10-8 rounds throughout the clash.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier – resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss for the Dubliner.

Sidelined in the time since, Crumlin native, McGregor has yet to make his return to the sport, despite calls for a December fight with former title challenger, Michael Chandler at UFC 296 at the end of the year.

Twice fighting the above-mentioned, Diaz throughout their respective Octagon tenures, McGregor suffered his first promotional loss back in 2016 to the fan-favorite veteran, dropping a spectacular second round rear-naked choke loss.

However, in the pair’s rematch, McGregor managed to avenge his first Octagon loss – taking home a close majority decision win over one-time lightweight title challenger, Diaz, in a hotly-contested rematch.

Conor McGregor describes second fight with Nate Diaz as a “cake walk”

And reflecting on the pair’s memorable showdown, McGregor claimed that he should have likely landed two 10-8 rounds in the first and second frame for scoring three combined knockdowns on Diaz, claiming the fight should have been a “cake walk” on the judge’s scorecards.

“Was round 1 where I dropped Nate (Diaz) once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s?” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “They shoulda (sic) been, it was a cake walk on points.”

Long linked with a potential rubber match trilogy in the future, Diaz has yet to make good on an expected return to the UFC, having departed the promotion following a submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson back in September of last year.

