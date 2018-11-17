Conor McGregor Congratulates Teammate Over Nasty Leg Kick TKO

Conor McGregor congratulates one of his teammates who picked up an impressive win in his latest bout as a pro-MMA fighter.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion knows how to keep his name in the headlines. This is after his latest fight that didn’t quite go his way. Obviously, he suffered a submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This bout went down in the headliner of the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. Since then, he has issued a statement on the fight. He is also looking to get his next fight lined up. He’s also continued to advance his latest business adventure. That is launching his new whiskey brand.

The latest on who he could fight next has come in the way of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former title contender called him out after a win over Mike Perry. This led to betting odds being released on the potential bout as McGregor opened as the favorite in.

Conor McGregor Congratulates Teammate

Switching gears, he congratulated his teammate, fellow Irishman Cian Cowley. This fighter just picked up a leg kick TKO win. The fight went down at the Brave CF 18 event with him getting an impressive win. As a result, Cowley now holds a pro-record of 2-1.

The former UFC champion wrote on his official Instagram account, “Suited and boot them around. Congrats Warrior.”

Brave CF 18 Results

