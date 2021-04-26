Conor McGregor and Colby Covington have both suggested Karmaru Usman is a drug cheat following UFC 261.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ looked better than ever as he quickly dispatched of Jorge Masvidal this past weekend.

The champion landed a perfect punch to put ‘Gamebred’ to sleep in round two.

Post-fight, McGregor suggested he would move up to 170lb to challenge for UFC gold in 2022.

Usman was quick to shut that idea down, prompting an angry, accusation filled response from the Irishman.

“Relax there, carbuncles. You big spotty back pox. You were ringside last time I fought at 170. 40 seconds is all it took. Why did you reschedule Burns fight ? What was the reason, that was never given to the public, why that already signed fight was then rescheduled?

“Never in all my time in this business, which is long before all of these fucking bums, have I ever seen a signed fight get rescheduled with no reason given whatsoever. So said fighter can recover from “undisclosed injuries”. Excuse me what? The fight is signed/sealed/tix sold.”

“Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas.”

Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington gave his reaction to UFC 261 and also insinuated that Usman is a drug cheat.

“No way I’m impressed by that,” Covington said of Usman’s UFC 261 win. “Did you guys not see how gassed he was at the end of the first round? I mean, Marty Juiceman. He’s the CEO of EPO. So, I didn’t see anything special. If anything, he needs to find a new chemist, a new scientist to get him some new formulated drugs, because he looked like shit. He was gassed in the end of that first round, he was done. If he’s fighting me in there, he doesn’t last three rounds fighting like that. So, unless he shows me some serious improvements, I’m gonna enjoy beating Marty Fakenewsman.”

What do you make of Conor McGregor & Colby Covington suggesting Kamaru Usman is doping?