Video - Michael Chandler pours himself a tequila following Conor McGregor fight cancelation: 'Welp...'

Michael Chandler finds the best way to numb the pain of losing millions of dollars is to pour yourself a big-ass glass of tequila.

It’s been a rough year and a half for the former Bellator champion, but all of his patience looked as though it was about to pay off. Two weeks away from the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career, the rug was suddenly swept out from under him after his UFC 303 opponent, Conor McGregor, was forced to bow out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Offering his first reaction to the unfortunate news, Chandler decided that the best course of action would be to tie one on.

“Welp…back #onHiatus,” Chandler wrote in the caption, a nod to his Hiatus brand tequila.

With Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler off, fight fans will see a light heavyweight title rematch at uFC 303

Instead of seeing Conor McGregor make his “greatest comeback in combat sports history,” fans inside T-Mobile Arena and those watching around the world will be treated to a light heavyweight championship rematch. Stepping in on two weeks’ notice, reigning 205-pound titleholder Alex Pereira will run back his November clash with Jiri Prochazka in the new UFC 303 headliner.

Also announced for the newly revamped card is a co-main event showdown between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Carlos Ulberg also finds himself with a new opponent after Jamahal Hill was forced to back out due to a knee injury. Now, ‘Black Jag’ will face perennial contender Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith in a light heavyweight contest.

As for McGregor vs. Chandler, no official announcements have been made. However, The MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani reported that the promotion wants to reschedule the fight for sometime in August or September.