Conor McGregor calls out ‘Cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez: ‘Canelo doesn’t sell’ claims he’s ducking Benavidez

ByRoss Markey
Conor McGregor calls out ‘Cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez: ‘Canelo doesn't sell’ claims he’s ducking Benavidez

Set to make his return to the ring next month in a super middleweight title fight against the unbeaten, Edgar Berlanga, defending champion, Canelo Alvarez is unlikely to set the world alight with pay-per-view numbers – according to UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Set to make his return to action next month in Las Vegas, Alvarez puts his undisputed WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against the unbeaten New York challenger, Berlanga in the pair’s heated grudge match.

Canelo Alvarez Targets Eighth-Round KO of Edgar Berlanga: 'I Make Them Pay When They Piss Me Off' Scheduled to defend his super middleweight crowns next month in Las Vegas, dominant champion, Canelo Alvarez has plans to stop incoming foe, New York native, Edgar Berlanga inside eight rounds in their title grudge match in ‘Sin City’. Set to return to action next month in Las Vegas, Mexican favorite, Alvarez will put his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight crowns on the line on September 14. in a showdown against unbeaten contender, Berlanga. Last featuring in May in a matchup with Mexico countryman, Jaime Munguia, Alvarez extended his winning spree to four straight fights since his return to his super middleweight stomping ground, turning in a unanimous decision win at the T-Mobile Arena. Himself earning a title fight with Alvarez next month, Berlanga, who boasts an undefeated 22-0 professional record, scored a sixth round knockout win over Belfast puncher, Padraig McCrory in Orlando in his last walk to the squared circle. And sharing the stage at a pre-fight press conference this week ahead of their title matchup next month, Alvarez claimed he would stop Berlanga in the eight round in a brutal knockout with security officials keeping distant between the duo throughout. “You hit like my son,” Canelo Alvarez replied to Edgar Berlanga. “You don’t bring anything to me that I haven’t seen before. Eight rounds – mark my words. I’m not going to have compassion. These kind of motherf*ckers keep me motivated.” https://x.com/Canelo/status/1821006266686435718 “I don’t want to f*ck you up right now because money will be gone,” Canelo Alvarez explained. “I love it [when my opponent p*sses me off]. When someone gets under my skin, I make them pay the hard way. He thinks’s he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. Come on, bro. He’s not gonna be able to touch me/. I wanna see him try.”

Last featuring in April, Guadalajara native, Alvarez turned in a unanimous decision win over compatriot, Jaime Munguia over the course of 12 rounds in Nevada – extending his winning spree at the weight class to four fights following an unsuccessful move to light heavyweight, where he lost to Dmitry Bivol in a title charge.

READ MORE:  Sean O’Malley Dismisses Deiveson Figueiredo's Win Over Marlon Vera: ‘I’d KO That Little Twat’
conor ufc

As for McGregor, the former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, has been heavily linked with an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in December, in the form of a welterweight fight with rescheduled foe, Michael Chandler.

McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, however, withdrew from the matchup with former three-time Bellator MMA champion, Chandler after fracturing a toe on his left foot.

Conor McGregor hits out at Canelo Alvarez

Hitting out at Alvarez as the UFC prepare to host a Noche card on the same date at the Las Vegas Sphere, McGregor has looked to quell potential concerns of a pay-per-view clash on the same night – claiming Alvarez “doesn’t sell”.

READ MORE:  UFC Champion Alex Pereira accused of Sexual Assault
28842993102

“Canelo is a cornflake,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted message on his official X account. “He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Shiek Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor tirade aimed at Canelo Alvarez?

READ MORE:  Cory Sandhagen ready to apologize to Umar and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts