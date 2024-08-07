Conor McGregor calls out ‘Cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez: ‘Canelo doesn’t sell’ claims he’s ducking Benavidez

Set to make his return to the ring next month in a super middleweight title fight against the unbeaten, Edgar Berlanga, defending champion, Canelo Alvarez is unlikely to set the world alight with pay-per-view numbers – according to UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Set to make his return to action next month in Las Vegas, Alvarez puts his undisputed WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against the unbeaten New York challenger, Berlanga in the pair’s heated grudge match.

Last featuring in April, Guadalajara native, Alvarez turned in a unanimous decision win over compatriot, Jaime Munguia over the course of 12 rounds in Nevada – extending his winning spree at the weight class to four fights following an unsuccessful move to light heavyweight, where he lost to Dmitry Bivol in a title charge.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, has been heavily linked with an end-of-year return at UFC 310 in December, in the form of a welterweight fight with rescheduled foe, Michael Chandler.

McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, however, withdrew from the matchup with former three-time Bellator MMA champion, Chandler after fracturing a toe on his left foot.

Conor McGregor hits out at Canelo Alvarez

Hitting out at Alvarez as the UFC prepare to host a Noche card on the same date at the Las Vegas Sphere, McGregor has looked to quell potential concerns of a pay-per-view clash on the same night – claiming Alvarez “doesn’t sell”.

“Canelo is a cornflake,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted message on his official X account. “He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Shiek Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”

Conor takes aim at Canelo over his contract demands 😬 pic.twitter.com/8suICgJl1j — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 6, 2024

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor tirade aimed at Canelo Alvarez?