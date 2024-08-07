Canelo Alvarez targets Eighth-Round KO of Edgar Berlanga: ‘I make them pay when they p*ss me off’

Scheduled to defend his super middleweight crowns next month in Las Vegas, dominant champion, Canelo Alvarez has plans to stop incoming foe, New York native, Edgar Berlanga inside eight rounds in their title grudge match in ‘Sin City’.

Set to return to action next month in Las Vegas, Mexican favorite, Alvarez will put his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight crowns on the line on September 14. in a showdown against unbeaten contender, Berlanga.

Last featuring in May in a matchup with Mexico countryman, Jaime Munguia, Alvarez extended his winning spree to four straight fights since his return to his super middleweight stomping ground, turning in a unanimous decision win at the T-Mobile Arena.

Himself earning a title fight with Alvarez next month, Berlanga, who boasts an undefeated 22-0 professional record, scored a sixth round knockout win over Belfast puncher, Padraig McCrory in Orlando in his last walk to the squared circle.

Canelo Alvarez vows to stop Edgar Berlanga in eight rounds

And sharing the stage at a pre-fight press conference this week ahead of their title matchup next month, Alvarez claimed he would stop Berlanga in the eight round in a brutal knockout with security officials keeping distant between the duo throughout.

“You hit like my son,” Canelo Alvarez replied to Edgar Berlanga. “You don’t bring anything to me that I haven’t seen before. Eight rounds – mark my words. I’m not going to have compassion. These kind of motherf*ckers keep me motivated.”

“I don’t want to f*ck you up right now because money will be gone,” Canelo Alvarez explained. “I love it [when my opponent p*sses me off]. When someone gets under my skin, I make them pay the hard way. He thinks’s he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. Come on, bro. He’s not gonna be able to touch me/. I wanna see him try.”

