Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier’s charity foundation in bitter tirade: ‘Broke scammers, him and his wife’

Hitting out at former-foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov in a heated tirade overnight, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has now targeted former UFC opponent, Dustin Poirier, labelling his charitable organization, The Good Fight Foundation a scam.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since UFC 264 three years ago, most recently taking on former interim titleholder, Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of their showdown, McGregor has since been forced from a UFC 303 return against would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler, after fracturing a toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of his International Fight Week headliner.

Conor McGregor hits out at Dustin Poirier and his wife again

Reacting to claims from Poirier how his own prior opponent, Nurmagomedov may actually purchase his fight-worn kit from his UFC 302 title fight with Islam Makhachev in order to donate to his charity, McGregor labelled the Lafayette native and his wife, Jolie, as “scammers”.

Dustin Poirier says Khabib might be buying he’s ufc 302 fight kit for charity



“Scammers, him and his wife,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a series of now-deleted comments. “Scammers. Buy the shorts that he quit in the most important fight of his life. Scammers, him and his wife. Scammers. Broke scammer alert.”

Hoping to make good on a long-anticipated welterweight fight against Missouri veteran, Chandler before the close of this year, McGregor has been linked with a UFC 310 showdown with the former Bellator MMA championship holder before the end of their year in December.

