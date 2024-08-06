Conor McGregor vetos Michael Chandler fight, calls for Max Holloway at UFC 310

Amid continued links to a UFC 310 rescheduled pairing with Michael Chandler, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor appears to have changed his mind on the pairing – instead offering to fight BMF champion, Max Holloway in December – who is already booked to headline UFC 308.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, was scheduled to return from a three-year sidelining at UFC 303 at the end of June, taking on Chandler at the welterweight limit.

However, in the weeks ahead of his return, Dublin striker, McGregor confirmed he had suffered a fractured toe, and would be sidelined further.

Conor McGregor calls for Max Holloway fight at UFC 310

Expected to headline UFC 310 at the end of December in the promotion’s final flagship event of the annum, McGregor engaged in another spat with the previously noted, Chandler overnight on social media platform X – after the Bellator MMA alum appeared to call a halt to a pairing.

“Nevermind guys… I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “He’s (Conor McGregor) still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA”

Michael Chandler says he "admits" the Conor McGregor fight is off



Conor McGregor responds by saying he'll swap him and fight Max Holloway in December instead#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4v4Ezat5Vt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 6, 2024

“? lol ok lil bro,” Conor McGregor replied. “Swapped out handy. @BlessedMMA what are you at December? The real BMF, you know.”

For Holloway, the Hawaiian made a lightweight return at UFC 300 in April, landing the symbolic BMF championship with a stunning, buzzer-beating knockout win over Justin Gaethje in a memorable stoppage win.

Booked earlier this week to headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Holloway takes on unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria in a championship charge at his former stomping ground.

McGregor first took on Holloway back in 2013 during his tenure at the featherweight limit, the Dublin counter striker landed a unanimous decision win over the Hawaiian in his sophomore Octagon outing.

