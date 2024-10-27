Big Money, Big Loss: Conor McGregor Misses Out on $17M UFC 308 Bet on Holloway & Whittaker

Conor McGregor bet big at UFC 308, but unfortunately for him, it didn’t quite pay off as he expected.

Conor McGregor, as we know, enjoys the spotlight. He wants to make as much noise as he possibly can, especially in the world of mixed martial arts. Alas, after three and a half years away from the Octagon, many are wondering when – and even if – he will ever compete again.

He has all the money in the world and he doesn’t have anything left to prove. Still, while he may possess all of that cash, he’s always hungry for more. If you don’t believe us, just go and have a look at the bet that he made prior to UFC 308.

Conor McGregor bets big

‘Notorious’ put down $500,000 on Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway to defeat Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria by knockout. As we know, Whittaker was submitted by Chimaev in the first round, whereas Holloway was knocked out by Topuria in the third.

The winnings would’ve totaled around $17 million if both men had been able to pull it off. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t quite come to fruition, but he’s still a multi-millionaire, so he isn’t likely to care all that much.

At the very least, it’s good to know that Conor McGregor is still in the loop. As much as mixed martial arts fans don’t want to admit it, having him around makes the sport a better place – even in the midst of all the controversies he has been a part of.

Who knows, maybe he’ll continue putting down big money on major fights in the months and years to come. Then again, it’s just as likely that he’ll get the itch to climb back in there himself, even after spending so much time on the shelf.