Conor McGregor reacts to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 310 title booking: ‘I’d cave his skull heavy’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor may be playing up a potential February return against the surging, Dan Hooker, however, the outspoken Dubliner has now switched focus to Belal Muhammad — claiming he would “cave his skull” if they ever shared the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight gold holder and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, was ruled from a hiatus-snapping return earlier this summer, with a fractured toe forcing his exit from a UFC 303 welterweight headliner against Michael Chandler.

And sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in 2021, McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in their heated trilogy rubber match.

Announcing plans for a return to action as soon as February 1. next year in Saudi Arabia, McGregor confirmed how he would welcome a pairing against the surging Hooker, who is in the midst of a three-fight winning spree — and claimed the number five rank back in August with his win over Mateusz Gamrot.

Conor McGregor rips Belal Muhammad in brutal post online

On social media today, in a now-deleted post on his official X account, McGregor hit out at the above-mentioned Muhammad, claiming he would land a dominant win over him in the future if they ever fight.

“I’d love to crush my left hook into Belal’s (Muhammad) temple and take the triple crown,” Conor McGregor posted on his official account. “I’d do it easily. And fast! I’d cave his skull heavy!”

“To think this bum is now a UFC champion with zero knockdowns on his resume whatsoever is so bad,” Conor McGregor wrote. “The UFC’s most abysmal zero revenue generating fighter in modern history.”

Without a win since he featured against former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone back in 2020, McGregor stopped the UFC Hall of Fame inductee with a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win inside 40-seconds.