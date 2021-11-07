Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Conor McGregor has begun preparations for his next fight.

McGregor hasn’t competed since snapping his tibia against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 headliner back in July with a return to the Octagon only expected sometime next year.

However, McGregor has a fight set up next month as he takes on impressionist Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match.

“Today we start preparation for my wheelchair boxing match in aid of @IrishWheelchair,” McGregor tweeted Sunday. “Real excited to get in and have some fun / bust the eyeball of celebrity impersonator, Al Foran.

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman: ‘I’m Going To Put His B*tch Ass Away early’

“Al you can be Pacino! Joe Pesci! Even big TyFury! But you still just fat Al from Tallaght to me.”

McGregor Postponed Original Wheelchair Boxing Match

Of course, McGregor was originally set to battle Foran on September 11.

READ MORE:  Bobby Green Drops & Stops Al Iaquinta - UFC 268 Highlights

However, the former two-weight champion had to pull out from the contest on the advice of his doctor as he needed more time for his leg to recover.

Though there is no exact date as of yet, it won’t be long until we see McGregor in action again. And it will certainly be interesting to see how he fares in a whole new realm of combat sports.

Will you be watching Conor McGregor take on Al Foran in their wheelchair boxing match?

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Says His Leg Was Broke Before He Pulled Guard At UFC 264
For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Abhinav Kini
Experienced freelance sports writer covering mixed martial arts (MMA) extensively for the last few years. Likes a good body shot.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR