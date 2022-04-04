Professional wrestling star, Becky Lynch has extended an invitation to her compatriot, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor to attend Wrestlemania 39 next year in Hollywood, California – as well as partner her at the event, after McGregor questioned why he had not been invited by the organization to this year’s two-day event.

Lynch, a native of Limerick, featured on the opening night of Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas, Texas – suffering a pinfall defeat in her RAW women’s championship loss against Bianca Belair on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium.

For McGregor, the Dubliner has been sidelined since July of last year where he headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the Louisana native after he suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg.

Expected to return to active competition by the fall according to UFC president, Dana White, McGregor has yet to book a return opponent for his Octagon comeback, however, has set sights on current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman – and recently drew the attention of lightweight contender, Michael Chandler once again.

Conor McGregor infamously poked fun at the persona of former WWE champion, John Cena in the past

Commenting on the events of Wrestlemania 38 over the course of the weekend, McGregor drew comparisons between himself and professional wrestling icon, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin – with the latter making his first in-ring outing in 19-years on the opening night.

“Me at the Black Forge Inn!” Conor McGregor tweeted with an accompanying video of Steve Austin. “Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf*cker Stone Cold. Catch cans not feelings (laughing emoji) @blackforgeinn (Irish flag emoji).”

Posing the question as to why he wasn’t involved in some capacity at Wrestlemania this year, McGregor claimed that “they” “fear” him as the main reason for his invitation snub.

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania?” Conor McGregor tweeted. “They all fear me, that’s why.”

Offering McGregor a chance to perform inside the professional wrestling squared circle, 35-year-old Limerick native, Lynch urged the former to partner her next April at Wrestlemania 39.

“Hey, man,” Becky Lynch tweeted at Conor McGregor. “I could have used you. Bianca (Belair) brought an army. Next year?”

