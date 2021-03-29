The trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is about to be official.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who reported Monday that it is close to being finalized soon. As per his sources, it will take place at the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place July 10.

It is not signed or fully agreed to as of yet, however, there is an optimism that everything will be sorted this week. There is no location set for the event either but fans are expected to be in attendance with UFC president Dana White recently stating his hope that it could take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair’s last meeting took place at UFC 257 in January where Poirier earned revenge with a second-round knockout win over McGregor in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island. Their first meeting took place in 2014 that saw McGregor deliver a first-round TKO win.

The impending trilogy will settle the score and is expected to be one of the most lucrative fights in UFC history — so much so that Poirier was willing to forego a lightweight title shot to secure it.

Other fights set to take place at UFC 264 include:

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

What do you think of the card so far? And who do you have in the trilogy?