Conor McGregor Asks For Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh For Help in UFC Return: “I struggle to get a date.”

Conor McGregor is feeling desperate.

It’s been more than three years since the Irish megastar has stepped foot inside the Octagon, though you can’t necessarily blame it on a lack of trying. McGregor has been fighting with the UFC for well over a year to lock down his return date. Everything appeared to be all systems go for June 29, the night McGregor was expected to make his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition as McGregor withdrew from the bout due to a broken pinky toe.

Now, ‘Mystic Mac’ is lobbying hard for a return in December or January, but the UFC doesn’t seem terribly interested in working with McGregor at the moment. That prompted the former two-division champion to get Turki Alalshikh, Riyadh Season organizer and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, to get involved.

“I’ve been tested more than twice these other athletes, yet I struggle to get a date,” McGregor said during a BKFC press conference on Friday night. “So I’ve talked to Sheikh Turki and I’ve said, ‘Sheikh Turki, can you assist me here?’”

Conor McGregor comments on Chandler vs. Oliveira

For more than a year, McGregor has expected to fight Chandler upon his return. That no longer appears to be the case after it was revealed that ‘Iron’ will be moving on from McGregor. On Friday, November 16, Chandler will run it back with Charles Oliveira as the two lightweight stars look to stay relevant in one of the UFC’s most talent-rich divisions.

“As far as Chandler rematching Oliveira, I’m happy with the date, it’s November,” McGregor said. “Maybe we can still do it after, if they’re not going to line me up until December or January or February, one of these dates. Maybe we can still do it. I’m just a bit out of the loop with it.” “All I can do is carry on doing what I’m doing. I test under the testing administration. I train daily. And … you know, that’s it. Let’s see what happens. Hopefully, it all comes to fruition.”

But if the UFC isn’t willing to book him a fight anytime soon, McGregor is hopeful that the promotion will allow him to stay busy by doing something outside of the promotion.