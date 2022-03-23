Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested last night on the N7 between Lucan and the Palmerstown area, where he was later charged with dangerous driving and his Bentley Continental GT, worth an estimated €170,000 was briefly seized by An Garda Siochana.

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion under the scrutiny of the UFC, last competed professionally in July of last year in the main event of UFC 264, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his left tibia.

Per an initial report from the Irish Independent, McGregor, 33, was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving at Lucan Garda Station on Tuesday night last, while his car was briefly seized by Gardai.

The Crumlin native was pulled over near the Palmerstown area, and while released on bail following his arrest and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, he is expected to area at Blanchardstown district court next month.

Conor McGregor recently attended Bellator 275 in Dublin where he spoke of a potential UFC comeback

“Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022,” The department told the Irish Independent. “The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

In a statement released to MMA Fighting, McGregor’s representative, Karen Kessler confirmed that McGregor had been stopped by members of An Garda Siochana on his way to the gym.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler’s statement read. “He (Conor McGregor) passed the drug and alcohol test taken at the station.”

If found guilty, Conor McGregor faces a potential six-month prison sentence or a fine in the region of €5,000, or both.

McGregor, a native of Dublin, has as many as 18 prior convictions per the aforenoted report by the Irish Independent, including many prior driving-related offences.

He was disqualified from driving back in 2018 and was fined a sum in the region of €400 after he was reportedly driving over 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Expected to return to the Octagon to compete under the UFC banner before the close of this year, Conor McGregor recently welcomed a welterweight title challenge against current division champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

