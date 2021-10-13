Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is at it again on social media, this time targeting MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz and the Russian nation of Dagestan in a recent Twitter tirade.

McGregor and Abdelaziz aren’t strangers to one another, as McGregor has had a longtime rivalry that has eased into hatred with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Throughout his UFC career, Nurmagomedov was a client of Abdelaziz’s.

Below are just a few of the back-and-forths between the two on Wednesday, which included McGregor accusing Dagestan of inbreeding.

Conor McGregor’s feud with Ali Abdelaziz stems from his rivalry with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor is in the middle of his recovery from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 earlier this year, losing to Dustin Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. He’s anticipated a return to the octagon sometime next year with the hopes of a potential fourth fight with Poirier.

McGregor has remained in the public eye despite being sidelined due to injury. He got into a physical altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs, has threatened Poirier and Nurmagomedov in social media rants, and much more.

Abdelaziz has been involved in the fight game for many years and is the manager for many Dagestan fighters; including Nurmagomedov and rising lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

The UFC has yet to react to McGregor’s recent Twitter rant, but UFC president Dana White seemed displeased with McGregor following his explicit post-fight interview following UFC 264. He called out Poirier’s wife and family and even going as far as threatening to eat their children.

McGregor has been controversial throughout his career, but has certainly crossed the line on multiple occasions over the past few years specifically. There’s no telling what could be next for McGregor and his career, as well as in his ongoing feud with Abdelaziz.

