Conor McGregor eyes active UFC stint, long fighting career: ‘I’ve put more people to sleep than anaesthesia’

Conor McGregor believes he’s barely been touched in his UFC career and is as fresh as it gets as he gets ready for his UFC return.

The Irishman has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing the leg as he looks to return to the Octagon this summer against Michael Chandler.

Heading into his potential return, Conor McGregor claims he has been barely touched which is why he wants to be as active as possible and hints at possibly fighting four times a year.

“No. No. I’m barely touched. I’m barely touched,” McGregor said on This Life of Mine with James Corden (via MMA Fighting). “I only got clicked once, and then the leg break. That’s it. I’ve put more people to sleep than anesthesia, than surgical procedure. So you know, as far as freshness, I’m as fresh as it gets in this business. There’s not been an iota of that for my family. Not yet.”

“Maybe if I can get a nice roll going, which I’m hoping for, and I get a nice four fights in a year, and then eight fights again next year, maybe then there’s more trauma, there’s more of wins and losses, or who knows? Maybe then, a conversation. But right now to this day, not an iota. My faculties are there. I’m fresh. I’m sharp. And let me get to go again,” McGregor added.

Conor McGregor hints at return this summer

Conor McGregor does not have his next fight booked, but he has hinted at his return being on June 29 at International Fight Week against Michael Chandler.

Both McGregor and Chandler have said that is the plan, but the UFC has yet to officially announce the fight.

McGregor will enter the fight on a two-fight losing skid as he’s lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier. But, if the Irishman can defeat Chandler he will be right back in the title picture at lightweight.