UFC star Conor McGregor backed to fight for title in rumored 165 pound division launch: ‘It has to be him’

Amid continuing rumors of an introduced super-lightweight weight class to the UFC at 165 pounds, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor must feature in an inaugural divisional title fight, according to promotional Hall of Fame star and color-commentator, Daniel Cormier.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

However, expected to make his long-anticipated return this summer – potentially as soon as UFC 302 at the end of June during International Fight Week, in the form of a middleweight divisional debut against The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler.

And recent speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s impending summer comeback have come in tow with rumors of the impending introduction of a much-fluttered super-lightweight weight class – with the limit coming in at 165 pounds.

Conor McGregor backed to fight for first 165 pound title

With official confirmation from the organization regarding the introduction of a super-lightweight limit lacking, the above-mentioned, Cormier claims if the division is brought to the forefront, McGregor must feature in a hypothetical inaugural title fight.

“If you do [a] 165 [pound division], it has to be Conor [McGregor],” Daniel Cormier told Ben Askren during an interview on his YouTube channel. “You’re introducing a new weight class – it has to mean something. You can’t have two normal fighters introducing the weight. Look, it didn’t work at 145 [pounds] when they (the UFC) did it for the women. It ended up being two people, but if you recall, Germaine de Randamie fought Holly Holm for that championship in Brooklyn.”

While Cormier claims McGregor must feature in an inaugural title fight at the super-lightweight limit, his co-host, UFC alum, Askren claimed the Dubliner must not feature in any form of championship fight in the near or distant future – pointing to the fact he is winless in the last four years.

