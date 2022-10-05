WBA continental welterweight champion, Conor Benn’s upcoming fight against former WBA super middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend in The O2 Arena in London, England – is currently in fierce jeopardy, with the BBBC (British Boxing Board of Control) insisting the matchup is now “prohibited” after Benn provided a positive VADA test sample for the banned subject, clomifene.

Benn, 26, who currently boasts an undefeated 21-0 professional record, as first reported by the Daily Mail, was notified by anti-doping agency, VADA of an adverse finding in his sample A test provided ahead of his fight with Eubank Jr. this weekend.

Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr. is currently in fierce jeopardy

As a result, doubt has been cast over this weekend’s fight between Benn and Eubank Jr., with the aforenoted, BBBC confirming that in their viewing, the matchup is now officially “prohibited” amid Benn’s positive drug test sample.

“On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing,” BBBC General Secretary, Robert W. Smith said in a statement provided. “That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

Despite his positive test sample A return, Benn, who appeared at today’s open workouts, insisted he was still a “clean athlete”.

“I’ve signed up to every voluntary anti-doping testing there is,” Conor Benn said during an interview with Matchroom Boxing. “I’ve never had any issues before. So my team will find out why there’s been an initial adverse finding in my test. I’m a clean athlete and we’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Benn has also claimed that he had spoken with Eubank Jr. this Wednesday morning amid the return of adverse finding in his VADA drug test sample, however, Eubank Jr. has denied any conversation with Benn, but maintains he is still ready to fight this weekend.

“It’s a shame, but the promoters, the board, they’re going to sort it out,” Chris Eubank Jr. told Matchroom Boxing. “I’m ready, I’m clean, I’m (at) 60%… Of course, there’s concerns, but I’ve cut the weight, I’m ready to go.”