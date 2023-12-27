Colby Covington plans US Congress run after MMA career ends: ‘I’m the Donald Trump of the UFC’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has confirmed how once his mixed martial arts career closes, he plans to make a run for a seat in the United States Congress, or even become the Governor for Florida – his residing state – referring to himself as the “Donald Trump of the UFC”.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, headlined UFC 296 as part of the final pay-per-view event of the year for the organization earlier this month, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incumbent welterweight king, Leon Edwards.

Suffering his third undisputed championship fight loss during his UFC tenure, the outspoken Clovis native had previously saw undisputed title charges against rival, Kamaru Usman end in first knockout and then decision defeats, respectively.

And addressing his immediate fighting future following his one-sided judging loss, MMA Masters trainee Covington confirmed plans for a fight with veteran favorite, Stephen Thompson in his return.

Colby Covington plans political move after UFC run

Once his fighting career is over however, Covington, who is a notorious supporter of former United States President, Donald Trump, confirmed plans to make a stab at a political career.

“I do believe I’m the Donald Trump of the UFC,” Colby Covington said on the Patrick Bet David Podcast. “He’s my biggest role model, he’s my mentor, and he’s someone that I really look up to, so I try and model my career after a lot of things that he’s done.”

“I definitely would like to run for Congress in a few years, I think I’d be the perfect fighter,” Colby Covington explained. I’m not a guy that’s going to sell out to the establishment. I’m a self-made man from nothing. I came from a blue-collar family in Oregon who had absolutely nothing, who lived in trailer parks, now I’m a mult-million dollar athlete, so I think that I can do great things for this Republican and Conversative movement because they don’t have the funds and means to do it. I appreciate everything Donald Trump’s done for me, I’m a true believer, I’ll die fighting for that man.”

What’s next for Colby Covington after his UFC 296 loss?