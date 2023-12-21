Colby Covington claims he fractured foot 30 seconds into UFC 296 title fight: ‘I have the picture on my phone’

Off the back of his comprehensive unanimous decision loss to incumbent welterweight best, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last weekend, former interim titleholder, Colby Covington claims he suffered a fractured foot just 30 seconds into the pairing, as a result of a miscued kick which landed on the Birmingham native’s elbow.

Covington, who headlined UFC 296 over the course of last weekend, made his first Octagon since he landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s long-awaited grudge match.

Failing at his third attempt to mint himself as the undisputed welterweight champion with Saturday’s one-sided judging loss to arch-enemy, Edwards, Covington who was blasted for his derogatory comments on the former’s late father both pre-fight and since post-fight – whom he has since compared to former German dictator, Adolf Hitler.

Colby Covington claims he fractured foot in UFC 296 loss

Claiming his allegiance to former United States President, Donald Trump likely led to a sway against the judges in Edwards’ favor at UFC 296, Covington has now claimed x-ray images will begin to emerge – after he broke his foot just 30 seconds into the first round.

“I broke my foot in like the first 30 seconds of the fight, that people don’t know about yet – the x-rays will start coming out,” Colby Covington said on the PBD podcast. “The first minute of the fight. I have the picture on my phone, the exact moment where it landed on his (Leon Edwards’) elbow.”

“You feel it swelling up,” Colby Covington explained. “At the end of the first round, you’re like man, that hurts. Usually I sit on the stool, and I didn’t want to sit down on the stool. Landed right on the right elbow, the top of the foot.”

