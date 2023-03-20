Colby Covington welcomes future clash with UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘It would be such a blockbuster fight’

By
Ross Markey
-
Colby Covington open to blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor UFC
Mandatory Credit: David Becker & Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington has claimed that a fight with former two-weight Octagon champion, Conor McGregor would be “blockbuster” in the future – admitting that the duo could likely break the all time pay-per-view buyrate.

Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion and current #2 ranked division contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since March of last year, securing a unanimous decision win over former teammate, Jorge Masvidal in a one-sided grudge match between the duo.

The victory returned Covington the winner’s enclosure after he dropped a title rematch loss to former champion, Kamaru Usman in November of the prior year in the main event of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. 

READ MORE:  UFC flyweight Jeff Molina comes out as bisexual in social media post: 'It's not the way I wanted to do this'

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion recently finished filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with the Dubliner serving as an opposing coach against top-5 lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – ahead of an expected fight later this year.

Weighing up a future title fight at the welterweight limit with a win over Chandler, McGregor has not fought since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 

READ MORE:  USADA respond to Conor McGregor's UFC return claims, stress he must return to testing pool for 6 months first

As for Covington, the Clovis native has been tipped to challenge for welterweight gold against undisputed titleholder, Leon Edwards as soon as International Fight Week in July – after he appeared at UFC 286 as a backup fight on just day’s notice.

Colby Covington weighs up future fight with Conor McGregor

Discussing the possibility of sharing the Octagon with his fellow outspoken pay-per-view star, McGregor in the future, Covington admitted that a bout between the two would be nothing short of “blockbuster”.

“Everybody knows I’m the biggest star right now behind him [Conor McGregor] in the company right now,” Colby Covington told assembled media at UFC 286. “So, if we did wanna do a pay-per-view, it would be such a blockbuster fight – I think it would be honestly the biggest pay-per-view seller in UFC history. Probably around 2,000,000 buys, to be honest.”

READ MORE:  Jon Jones described as 'A bad guy who is trying to be a good guy' following triumphant UFC comeback

“If it happens, you know, beautiful,” Colby Covington explained. “If it doesn’t, you know, I’m not worried about that. I don’t need to fight him for my legacy, I’m gonna keep racking up wins, I’m gonna keep winning world titles.” 