Colby Covington welcomes future clash with UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘It would be such a blockbuster fight’

Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington has claimed that a fight with former two-weight Octagon champion, Conor McGregor would be “blockbuster” in the future – admitting that the duo could likely break the all time pay-per-view buyrate.

Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion and current #2 ranked division contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since March of last year, securing a unanimous decision win over former teammate, Jorge Masvidal in a one-sided grudge match between the duo.

The victory returned Covington the winner’s enclosure after he dropped a title rematch loss to former champion, Kamaru Usman in November of the prior year in the main event of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion recently finished filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with the Dubliner serving as an opposing coach against top-5 lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – ahead of an expected fight later this year.

Weighing up a future title fight at the welterweight limit with a win over Chandler, McGregor has not fought since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

As for Covington, the Clovis native has been tipped to challenge for welterweight gold against undisputed titleholder, Leon Edwards as soon as International Fight Week in July – after he appeared at UFC 286 as a backup fight on just day’s notice.

Colby Covington weighs up future fight with Conor McGregor

Discussing the possibility of sharing the Octagon with his fellow outspoken pay-per-view star, McGregor in the future, Covington admitted that a bout between the two would be nothing short of “blockbuster”.

“Everybody knows I’m the biggest star right now behind him [Conor McGregor] in the company right now,” Colby Covington told assembled media at UFC 286. “So, if we did wanna do a pay-per-view, it would be such a blockbuster fight – I think it would be honestly the biggest pay-per-view seller in UFC history. Probably around 2,000,000 buys, to be honest.”

“If it happens, you know, beautiful,” Colby Covington explained. “If it doesn’t, you know, I’m not worried about that. I don’t need to fight him for my legacy, I’m gonna keep racking up wins, I’m gonna keep winning world titles.”